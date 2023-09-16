Illinois State Police experience two traffic crashes relating to Scott's Law

CHICAGO,Ill. -- Two Illinois State Police cars have been hit by drivers in the last two days due to drivers' failure to follow Scott's Law.
Scott's Law, or the Move Over Law, states that any vehicle approaching a emergency vehicle with its emergency or hazard lights activated must slow down and move over from the lane next to the emergency vehicle.
These two crashes bring the total of Scott's Law-related accidents for the ISP to 14 in 2023. Last year, the ISP experienced 23.
The first crash took place on Thursday along Interstate 55 southbound at about 2:39 a.m. An ISP officer was parked with emergency lights on waiting for a tow truck. A Toyota Camry hit the ISP car from behind. The officer was uninjured.
The Toyota driver was Martin Analco, a 36-year-old from Chicago. Analco was sent to a hospital in stable condition. He was then charged with Aggravated Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and issued citations for Violating Scott’s Law, Driving with a Revoked License, Illegal Transportation of Open Alcohol, Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid a Crash, and Improper Lane Usage.
The second crash occurred on Friday at the ramp from Interstate 90 southbound to Washington Street at about 10:40 p.m.
An ISP officer was parked horizontally on the ramp to redirect traffic due to the Mexican Independence Day Celebration. As the officer moved his car to allow an emergency vehicle to drive past, a Jeep crashed into the squad car's backside. Both the trooper and the Jeep driver were uninjured.
The Jeep driver was Jose M. Lazo, a 31-year-old of Chicago. He was issued citations for Violating Scott's Law and Having No Valid License.
Police wish to remind the public that anyone who violates Scott's Law commits a business offense and will receive a fine of between $250 and $10,000. If anyone besides the violator is injured, the violator will have his or her driver's license suspended for a set time between six months and two years.
The ISP has created this link for more information on Scott's Law violations in Illinois.