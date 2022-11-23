Illinois hunters harvest more than 52,000 deer during first firearm weekend

(WSIL) -- Hunters in Illinois harvested a preliminary total of 52,354 deer during the first weekend of the Illinois firearm deer season Nov. 18-20.
Comparatively, hunters took 48,964 deer during the first firearm weekend in 2021.
Illinois’ seven-day firearm deer season will conclude Dec. 1-4. Other deer hunting opportunities in the weeks ahead include:
- Muzzleloader-only deer season Dec. 9-11
- Late-winter antlerless-only and Chronic Wasting Disease deer seasons (in select counties only) Dec. 29-Jan. 1 and Jan.13-15
- Archery deer season continues through Jan. 15. (Note: archery deer hunting is closed Dec. 1-4 in counties open for firearm deer season.)
The number of deer harvested in each county is listed below:
- Alexander: 239
- Franklin: 956
- Gallatin: 305
- Hamilton: 741
- Hardin: 548
- Jackson: 1484
- Jefferson: 1249
- Johnson: 874
- Massac: 268
- Perry: 969
- Pope: 1068
- Pulaski: 222
- Saline: 628
- Union: 812
- Williamson: 1287