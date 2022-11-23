 Skip to main content
Illinois hunters harvest more than 52,000 deer during first firearm weekend

deer
By Kenzie Dillow

(WSIL) -- Hunters in Illinois harvested a preliminary total of 52,354 deer during the first weekend of the Illinois firearm deer season Nov. 18-20.

Comparatively, hunters took 48,964 deer during the first firearm weekend in 2021.

Illinois’ seven-day firearm deer season will conclude Dec. 1-4. Other deer hunting opportunities in the weeks ahead include:
  • Muzzleloader-only deer season Dec. 9-11
  • Late-winter antlerless-only and Chronic Wasting Disease deer seasons (in select counties only) Dec. 29-Jan. 1 and Jan.13-15
  • Archery deer season continues through Jan. 15. (Note: archery deer hunting is closed Dec. 1-4 in counties open for firearm deer season.)

The number of deer harvested in each county is listed below:

  • Alexander: 239
  • Franklin: 956
  • Gallatin: 305
  • Hamilton: 741
  • Hardin: 548
  • Jackson: 1484
  • Jefferson: 1249
  • Johnson: 874
  • Massac: 268
  • Perry: 969
  • Pope: 1068
  • Pulaski: 222
  • Saline: 628
  • Union: 812
  • Williamson: 1287