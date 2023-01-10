IL Gov. Pritzker signs weapons assault ban bill

SPRINGFIELD, IL (WSIL) -- Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed the weapons assault bill Tuesday night after legislatures recently passed the ban in both House and Senate.
“For the past four years, my administration and my colleagues in the State Capitol have been battling the powerful forces of the NRA to enshrine the strongest and most effective gun violence legislation that we possibly can,” said Gov. JB Pritzker. “I couldn’t be prouder to say that we got it done. And we will keep fighting — bill by bill, vote by vote, and protest by protest — to ensure that future generations only hear about massacres like Highland Park, Sandy Hook, and Uvalde in their textbooks.”
Watch Pritzker sign the bill on our Facebook page.
Local legislatures released their own statements after Pritzker signed the bill.
State Representative Dave Severin released the following statement upon Governor Pritzker’s signature.
“Democrats in Illinois have taken their quest to pass unconstitutional gun control legislation to the next level tonight, as Governor Pritzker has signed a bill that will make law-abiding citizens into felons for failing to comply with government managed gun registry."
Severin continued, "The Illinois State Rifle Association has pledged to sue the State of Illinois for passing this bill to stop it from being implemented. I support their planned court challenge and will continue to advocate for the Second Amendment Rights of the people of the State of Illinois and the United States of America.”
State Representative Patrick Windhorst released the following statement upon Governor Pritzker’s signature.
“In light of tonight’s bill signing by Governor Pritzker, law-abiding gun owners will be impacted yet again by the loss of their Second Amendment rights. In the United States of America, we have inalienable rights that are enumerated in our founding documents. These include our Second Amendment rights. Our nation’s founding documents protect rights that are sometimes unpopular. We protect the freedom of speech because sometimes, speech is unpopular. We protect the freedom of religion because some religions are not popular. We protect the freedom of the press, because sometimes, the press is not popular."
Windhorst continued, "The rights that we as Americans are promised in the Declaration of Independence and granted in the Constitution have been violated by the passage of this legislation and the signing of it by Governor Pritzker. The Illinois State Rifle Association has promised legal action aimed at stopping the implementation of this law. I support their effort and look forward to a favorable outcome for law-abiding gun owners.”
House legislatures approved the ban earlier Tuesday afternoon by a vote of 68-41.
After signing the bill, Pritzker went to his Facebook page where he then stated...
"I'm tired of living in a world where a mass shooting needs a title so you know which one we're referring to.
I just signed the Protect Illinois Communities Act, which immediately bans the sale and distribution of assault weapons, high-capacity magazines, and switches in IL.
No Illinoisan should have to go through life fearing their loved one could be next in an ever-growing list of mass shooting victims.
We will keep fighting to ensure that future generations only hear about massacres like Highland Park, Sandy Hook, and Uvalde in their history books."