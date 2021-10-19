You are the owner of this article.
IHSA Football Playoff Pairings show to air on WSIL 3.2 Heroes & Icons

football playoff pairings show

(WSIL) -- On Saturday, October 23, the IHSA Playoff Pairings Television Show will reveal the 2021 football playoff field LIVE.

The show will air on channel 3.2 Heroes & Icons from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The pandemic pushed the 2020 IHSA football season to the spring of 2021, where a condensed six-week season culminated with no postseason, marking the first time since 1973 that the IHSA did not crown state champions in the sport.

Fans are encouraged to check local listings, or the station websites, for exact channel details.

MarketStationNetwork/Channel
Bloomington   WEEKCW 25.3
ChampaignWCIXMyTV 49.1
Chicago 1WCIUThe U 26.2
Chicago 2WMEUThe U 48.1
DecaturWCIXMyTV 49.1
HarrisburgWSILHeroes & Icons 3.2
PeoriaWEEKCW 25.3
Quad CitiesKGCWCW 26.1
QuincyWGEMCW 10.2
RockfordWREXME TV 13.3
SpringfieldWCIXMyTV 49.1
Live StreamNFHS Network

Watch here

Fans and teams are encouraged to use the hashtag #IHSAPairings throughout the evening on social media to interact with both shows, ask questions and share pictures from team watch parties.

First Round IHSA Football Playoff games will unfold on Friday and Saturday, October 29-30, beginning the drive toward the State Championship games at Destination DeKalb. Northern Illinois University will host the State Championship games at Huskie Stadium in DeKalb on Friday, November 26 (1A-4A) and Saturday, November 27 (5A-8A).

