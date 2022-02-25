 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ice will be slow to melt Friday with a very winter-like end to the week

  • Updated
  • 0

WSIL -- Watch for patchy black ice and tree limbs that may have fallen overnight.

2_25 today.jpg

Ice, ice, everywhere. Pine and cedar trees are drooping, and in some cases, even dropping limbs or falling over across southern Illinois and southeast Missouri.

2_25 trees.jpg

Temperatures are keeping the ice around and the wind is blowing the weighted down limbs around. Heading out this morning, temperatures are in the mid 20s with wind chills in the teens.

2_25 weekend.jpg

This afternoon will be very winter-like with overcast skies and temperatures struggling to climb above freezing.

2_25 cpc.jpg

Warmer weather is on the way. Temperatures will climb to around 40º on Saturday and approach 50º Sunday.

Tags

Recommended for you