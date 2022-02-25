Ice will be slow to melt Friday with a very winter-like end to the week

WSIL -- Watch for patchy black ice and tree limbs that may have fallen overnight.
Ice, ice, everywhere. Pine and cedar trees are drooping, and in some cases, even dropping limbs or falling over across southern Illinois and southeast Missouri.
Temperatures are keeping the ice around and the wind is blowing the weighted down limbs around. Heading out this morning, temperatures are in the mid 20s with wind chills in the teens.
This afternoon will be very winter-like with overcast skies and temperatures struggling to climb above freezing.
Warmer weather is on the way. Temperatures will climb to around 40º on Saturday and approach 50º Sunday.