IBEW Local 702 members picket new Marion FedEx site

UPDATE:
This article has been corrected to reflect that it is Laborers' Union Local 702 instead of Local 773 in the previous article.
ORIGINAL:
MARION, IL (WSIL) -- Dozens of member of the Laborers' Union Local 702 are picketing in Marion.
Many people gathered near the new site of the FedEx Distribution facility around 6:30 am Tuesday.
Officials say the reason behind the picketing is the company building the Distribution Center has chosen out of state contractors instead of local.
IBEW Local 702 sent this statement to News 3 WSIL:
"IBEW Local 702 is notifying the public that Gaylor Electric pays its workers wages and benefits that are less than the wages and benefits that are the standard for this area. They are using workers from out of state to perform the work on this site. There highly skilled are men and women right here in our area that are unemployed and looking for jobs. When companies like Gaylor Electric and others on this site bring in a workforce from out of state it takes jobs away from local unemployed skilled tradesmen and women who live here, work here, pay taxes here, raise their children here, and shop here. Using a local workforce keeps the money from this project in our local economy and helps the entire community."