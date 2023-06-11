 Skip to main content
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West to northwest winds around 15 to 20 mph expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From noon CDT /1 PM EDT/ today to 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/
this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will
create hazardous conditions for small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Scattered to numerous thunderstorms across
the area this afternoon will produce dangerous lightning and
locally higher wind gusts.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds
and rough waves can overturn small craft. If lightning is sighted
or skies turn threatening, head to shore immediately and seek
shelter indoors until conditions improve.

I-57 to close 12 hours in Williamson County for bridge project

Road closed

MARION, Ill. -- I-57 is planned to be shutdown Sunday night and into Monday morning for a 12-hour period of time due to a construction project.

On June 11th, at 7 p.m., a portion of I-57 south of Marion will be shutdown for Phase 2 of the Westminster Overpass project.

Southbound will be closed at Exit 54 and Northbound will be closed at the Rt. 148/37 off ramp.

Northbound traffic will be re-routed to IL Rt 148. Southbound traffic will be re-routed to IL Rt 13 to IL Rt 148.

The roadway is planned to reopen at 7 a.m.

Authorities urge you to avoid the area and take alternate routes of travel.

