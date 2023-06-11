I-57 to close 12 hours in Williamson County for bridge project

MARION, Ill. -- I-57 is planned to be shutdown Sunday night and into Monday morning for a 12-hour period of time due to a construction project.
On June 11th, at 7 p.m., a portion of I-57 south of Marion will be shutdown for Phase 2 of the Westminster Overpass project.
Southbound will be closed at Exit 54 and Northbound will be closed at the Rt. 148/37 off ramp.
Northbound traffic will be re-routed to IL Rt 148. Southbound traffic will be re-routed to IL Rt 13 to IL Rt 148.
The roadway is planned to reopen at 7 a.m.
Authorities urge you to avoid the area and take alternate routes of travel.