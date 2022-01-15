 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Minor Accumulation of Snow Possible through Sunday...

A storm system will bring two rounds of wintry precipitation to
the region. The first will be mainly across southeast Missouri and
southern Illinois today as rain mixes with and transitions to snow
from north to south. Accumulations should average well below an
inch across most of the area, but may near or exceed an inch in
some locations west of a line from Pinckneyville to Murphysboro
Illinois and Perryville to Poplar Bluff Missouri. Most of the snow
accumulation should be on grassy and elevated surfaces, and any
impact to travel should be minor with warm ground temperatures and
air temperatures near or above freezing.

The second round of wintry precipitation is expected across mainly
southern portions of western Kentucky late tonight and Sunday.
Accumulations may near or exceed an inch along and south of a line
from Murray to Greenville Kentucky. And it's possible that up to 2
inches of snow could accumulate in far southeastern sections of
the area, especially near the Tennessee border south of Elkton and
Hopkinsville. Minor travel impacts may develop across far southern
sections of western Kentucky late tonight and Sunday, especially
on untreated roads and elevated surfaces.

Please continue to monitor the latest forecast and check road
conditions before you travel.

I-24 from Kentucky into Illinois blocked by semi crash near Ohio River Bridge

  • Updated
  • 0
snapshot_2022_01_15_11_18_05.jpg

PADUCAH, Ky (WSIL) -- Westbound Interstate 24 is blocked by a semi crash on at the 38 mile marker in Illinois. The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) reports the crash is in a work zone at the Illinois end of the I-24 Ohio River Bridge.

Westbound I-24 traffic from Kentucky into Illinois is backed up approximately 9 miles. Reports indicate the truck will have to be offloaded before it can be cleared from the work zone.

There is no estimated duration for this incident.

Passenger vehicles may self-detour to the U.S. 45 Ohio River "Brookport" Bridge. However, semi trucks and motor homes are not allowed on the Brookport Bridge due to a 15-ton weight limit and an 8 ft. maximum width restriction.

Semi trucks and other large vehicles should self-detour via U.S. 60 West to Wickliffe, KY, then north on U.S. 51 to join Interstate 57 northbound at Cairo, IL.

Stay with News 3 for updates!

Tags

Recommended for you