Hundreds of flags honor veterans who lost their life in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. -- The Avenue of Flags at the Cape Girardeau County Park has more than 850 flags displayed to honor and remember area veterans.
Volunteers put out these flags on July 1st for the Independence Day weekend and plan on taking them down on July 5th at 6 p.m.
This is done through the VFW Post 3838.
Each flag represents a Cape Girardeau County resident who has served their country and either died in the line of duty or post service.
This past weekend, 11 new flags added. These flags line three streets in the park.
