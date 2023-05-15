Humid & more spotty storms; cooler & less humid midweek

WSIL -- Warm and very muggy this morning with temperatures in the upper 60s.
A boundary will remain stalled along I-64 through this afternoon. South of this front, instability will once again be high, which will likely lead to a few showers and storms developing during the heat of the day. The biggest risk for storms will be across southeast Missouri, far southern Illinois, and western Kentucky.
An area of low pressure is likely to develop along the stalled front late tonight, tracking across the region early Tuesday morning. This system will likely bring an uptick in the amount of showers and t-storms through Tuesday morning to much of the region.
In the wake of the low, the cold front will sag south, shifting rain out of the region by Tuesday afternoon.
Cooler and less humid air will arrive for the middle of the week, making Wednesday and Thursday great days to be outside.
Another cold front late in the week will likely bring another chance for a few showers by Friday.