How you can watch the IHSA State Football Championship games

IHSA WGEM
By Mandy Robertson

(WSIL) -- The playoffs are almost over and several high school football teams are gearing up for the State Championship games this weekend. 

You can watch all of the title games on WSIL 3.2, Heroes and Icons. 

Each of the 8 games will be contested at Huskie Stadium on the campus of Northern Illinois University in DeKalb. Fans on the go can also watch the games via their mobile devices on the NFHS Network at www.IHSA.tv.

IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson said, “Nothing beats the state championship experience, but those who cannot join us in-person at Destination DeKalb are going to enjoy a first-class broadcast experience.”

You can catch the Nashville Hornets in the Class 2A state championship final after a wild 37-35 come from behind victory against the Decatur-St. Theresa Bulldogs.

The state championship games will air on the following stations and channels by market.

Market

Station

Network/Channel

Bloomington   

WEEK

CW 25.3

Champaign

WCIX

MyTV 49.1

Chicago 1

WCIU

The U 26.2

Chicago 2

WMEU

The U 48.1

Decatur

WCIX

MyTV 49.1

Harrisburg

WSIL

Heroes & Icons 3.2

Peoria

WEEK

CW 25.3

Quad Cities

KGCW

CW 26.1

Quincy

WGEM

CW 10.2

Rockford

WREX

ME TV 13.3

Springfield

WCIX

MyTV 49.1

St. Louis ***6A only***

KNLC

St. Louis Decades 24.5

Live Stream

NFHS Network

Watch here

Below is the weekend schedule:

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 26

10:00 AM – Class 1A: Lena-Winslow vs. Carrollton

1:00 PM – Class 2A: Wilmington vs. Nashville

4:00 PM – Class 3A: Byron vs. Tolono Unity

7:00 PM – Class 4A: Joliet Catholic Academy vs. Sacred Heart-Griffin

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 27

10:00 AM – Class 5A: Fenwick vs. Kankakee

1:00 PM – Class 6A: Cary-Grove vs. East St. Louis

4:00 PM – Class 7A: Wheaton North vs. St. Rita

7:00 PM – Class 8A: Lockport vs. Maine South

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wsiltv.com

