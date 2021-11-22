How you can watch the IHSA State Football Championship games

(WSIL) -- The playoffs are almost over and several high school football teams are gearing up for the State Championship games this weekend.
You can watch all of the title games on WSIL 3.2, Heroes and Icons.
Each of the 8 games will be contested at Huskie Stadium on the campus of Northern Illinois University in DeKalb. Fans on the go can also watch the games via their mobile devices on the NFHS Network at www.IHSA.tv.
IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson said, “Nothing beats the state championship experience, but those who cannot join us in-person at Destination DeKalb are going to enjoy a first-class broadcast experience.”
You can catch the Nashville Hornets in the Class 2A state championship final after a wild 37-35 come from behind victory against the Decatur-St. Theresa Bulldogs.
The state championship games will air on the following stations and channels by market.
Market
Station
Network/Channel
Bloomington
WEEK
CW 25.3
Champaign
WCIX
MyTV 49.1
Chicago 1
WCIU
The U 26.2
Chicago 2
WMEU
The U 48.1
Decatur
WCIX
MyTV 49.1
Harrisburg
WSIL
Heroes & Icons 3.2
Peoria
WEEK
CW 25.3
Quad Cities
KGCW
CW 26.1
Quincy
WGEM
CW 10.2
Rockford
WREX
ME TV 13.3
Springfield
WCIX
MyTV 49.1
St. Louis ***6A only***
KNLC
St. Louis Decades 24.5
Live Stream
NFHS Network
Below is the weekend schedule:
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 26
10:00 AM – Class 1A: Lena-Winslow vs. Carrollton
1:00 PM – Class 2A: Wilmington vs. Nashville
4:00 PM – Class 3A: Byron vs. Tolono Unity
7:00 PM – Class 4A: Joliet Catholic Academy vs. Sacred Heart-Griffin
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 27
10:00 AM – Class 5A: Fenwick vs. Kankakee
1:00 PM – Class 6A: Cary-Grove vs. East St. Louis
4:00 PM – Class 7A: Wheaton North vs. St. Rita
7:00 PM – Class 8A: Lockport vs. Maine South