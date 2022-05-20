Hot & windy Friday, cold front brings scattered storms this weekend

WSIL -- A Wind Advisory is in effect for parts of southern Illinois generally along and SOUTH of Route 13 where wind gusts from the south may reach near 40 miles per hour.
Warm, humid air will be in place Friday and a "capped" atmosphere will suppress rain chances. Highs will run up into the upper 80s with the heat index in the lower 90s.
A few storms could make it to the Jefferson or Perry counties late tonight, but they will be weakening quickly and may die off before reaching our area.
Most of the area will be dry Saturday morning, rain chances will be going up during the afternoon as a cold front gets closer to the region. Showers & storms are pretty likely Saturday night as the front sweeps through. A few rain chances may linger into early Sunday morning, but rain should end quickly after sunrise.
Temperatures ahead of the front will be in the upper 80s Saturday, but Sunday, highs will only be in the upper 60s.