...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.

* WHERE...In southeast Missouri to the east of a Perryville to
Poplar Bluff line, in western Kentucky to the west of a Marion
to Smithland line, and in southern Illinois along and south of
Highway 13.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Driving could become challenging for high
profile vehicles, especially on east west roads such as Illinois
Highway 13 and Highway 60 in southeast Missouri and west
Kentucky.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Hot & windy Friday, cold front brings scattered storms this weekend

WSIL -- A Wind Advisory is in effect for parts of southern Illinois generally along and SOUTH of Route 13 where wind gusts from the south may reach near 40 miles per hour.

Warm, humid air will be in place Friday and a "capped" atmosphere will suppress rain chances. Highs will run up into the upper 80s with the heat index in the lower 90s.

A few storms could make it to the Jefferson or Perry counties late tonight, but they will be weakening quickly and may die off before reaching our area.

Most of the area will be dry Saturday morning, rain chances will be going up during the afternoon as a cold front gets closer to the region. Showers & storms are pretty likely Saturday night as the front sweeps through. A few rain chances may linger into early Sunday morning, but rain should end quickly after sunrise.

Temperatures ahead of the front will be in the upper 80s Saturday, but Sunday, highs will only be in the upper 60s.

