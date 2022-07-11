Hot Monday, but cooler the rest of the week

WSIL -- A little cooler this morning as humidity remains tolerable for mid-July, temperatures are in the lower 60s.
The cooler air may lead to some brief patchy fog in low-lying areas, especially near a body of water.
Temperatures will climb quickly with abundant sunshine and a light breeze from the south/southwest, topping off this afternoon in the lower 90s.
Another cold front will approach the region Tuesday morning. A shower or two is possible, but rain chances will be small with the front's passage.
Cooler, less humid air will return the rest of the week with mornings in the lower 60s and afternoons in the mid 80s.
Enjoy it while you can, the heat roars back next week.