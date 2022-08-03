Hot & humid Wednesday; more storms late tonight

WSIL -- A Heat Advisory is in effect for parts of southwest Illinois and all of southeast Missouri until 8 p.m. Wednesday as heat indices will approach 105º.
A muggy morning with temperatures this morning in the middle 70s. Sunny skies and a southwest wind will aid in warming temperatures quickly after sunrise. This afternoon, temperatures will peak in the lower 90s, but extremely high humidity will push the heat index to around 100º in the Wabash Valley to near 105º along and west of the Mississippi River.
By tonight, a round of storms will be approaching from the north and west. Right now, arrival looks to be around midnight with highest rain chances across southwest Illinois and southeast Missouri. While an isolated strong storm or two with gusty winds is possible, storms are expected to be weakening as they arrive. Heavy rain and lightning will also accompany any strong storms that are still maintaining.
Thursday morning will be the wettest part of the day, but a few hit and miss scattered showers and storms are likely to redevelop during the afternoon. Temperatures will be cooler, but the muggy air will remain in place through the weekend.