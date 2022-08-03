 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to around 105 expected.

* WHERE...All of southeast Missouri and southwest Illinois, or
along and west of a Mount Vernon, Illinois to New Madrid,
Missouri line.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Hot & humid Wednesday; more storms late tonight

WSIL -- A Heat Advisory is in effect for parts of southwest Illinois and all of southeast Missouri until 8 p.m. Wednesday as heat indices will approach 105º.

A muggy morning with temperatures this morning in the middle 70s. Sunny skies and a southwest wind will aid in warming temperatures quickly after sunrise. This afternoon, temperatures will peak in the lower 90s, but extremely high humidity will push the heat index to around 100º in the Wabash Valley to near 105º along and west of the Mississippi River.

By tonight, a round of storms will be approaching from the north and west. Right now, arrival looks to be around midnight with highest rain chances across southwest Illinois and southeast Missouri. While an isolated strong storm or two with gusty winds is possible, storms are expected to be weakening as they arrive. Heavy rain and lightning will also accompany any strong storms that are still maintaining.

Thursday morning will be the wettest part of the day, but a few hit and miss scattered showers and storms are likely to redevelop during the afternoon. Temperatures will be cooler, but the muggy air will remain in place through the weekend.

