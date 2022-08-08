 Skip to main content
...Highest heat index readings of 100 to 105 degrees today...

Potentially dangerous heat indices are expected again today
across southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, western Kentucky,
and southwest Indiana. High humidity combined with highs in the
lower 90s will yield peak afternoon heat indices of 100 to 105
degrees.

Keep yourself hydrated by drinking plenty of water, and stay
inside or take breaks in air-conditioned rooms if you can. Be
mindful to not leave young children or pets unattended in
vehicles, and check up on relatives and neighbors when possible.

Hot, humid, & sct storms to start the week, but relief on the way

WSIL -- Monday will be the hottest day of the week with afternoon temperatures in the lower 90s and the humidity pushing the heat index as high as 105º.

During the heat of the day, a few hit & miss storms are possible. While pinpointing exactly where these storms will develop, it appears the highest chances will be near the I-64 corridor where moisture will be pooling ahead of an approaching cold front. Severe storms are unlikely, but blinding rain and frequent lightning are possible with any storms that develop.

The cold front will move into the area Tuesday, bringing the highest chance for scattered storms this week.

Eventually, this cold front will move through the area on Wednesday. By Thursday and Friday, the cooler, less humid air will begin moving in!

