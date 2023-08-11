 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog.

* WHERE...Union, Alexander, Pulaski, Johnson, Massac, Pope,
Hardin, Gallatin, Williamson and Saline County Illinois.

Butler,Wayne, Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Scott, Stoddard, New
Madrid, and Mississippi Counties in Missouri,

Fulton, Hickman, Carlisle, Ballard, McCracken, Graves,
Livingston, Marshall, Calloway, Trigg, Lyon, Crittenden,
Caldwell and Christian Counties in Kentucky.

* WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This includes portions of Interstate 55
in southeast Missouri, Interstate 57 in southern Illinois, and
Interstate 24 in southern Illinois and western Kentucky.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

&&

Hot & humid Friday, more storms possible early Saturday morning

  • 0

WSIL -- A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for parts of far southern Illinois, western Kentucky, and southeast Missouri. Fog could reduce visibility in some locations to less than a quarter of a mile.

8_11 fog.jpg

It will be a hot and humid afternoon to wrap up the week with temperatures pushing into the upper 80s, but the humidity will make it feel considerably warmer with heat indices pushing into the mid to upper 90s.

8_11 today 2.jpg

The next chance for storms arrives late tonight and into the early morning hours Saturday. A complex of storms is expected to track in from the northwest, generally after midnight. Storms could be strong with heavy rain and a lot of lightning. A few storms may also produce hail and isolated damaging winds.

8_11 storm threat.jpg

By mid-morning, rain will be exiting to the southeast. Sunshine and very humid conditions will return by the afternoon with temperatures in the upper 80s and heat indices into the upper 90s.

The next good chance for storms will arrive late Sunday night into Monday morning as a significant cold front tracks south. In the front's wake, temperatures will drop back into the lower 80s for much of next week.

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.