...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency forecasts Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups (USG) or higher Air Quality Index (AQI) for today,
July 16th for all of Illinois.

Smoke from wildfires is expected to impact Illinois today and is the
main contributing factor for the poor AQI. Impacts on air quality
from the smoke may be shorter in duration in more southern Illinois.
The unique and widespread nature of this event prompted this extra
alert. AQI forecast details and current levels can be found at
AirNow.gov

Active children and adults, especially people with pulmonary or
respiratory disease such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor
activity.

Residents are urged to reduce pollution levels. Tips on how you can
reduce your emissions and protect your health can be found at
www.airnow.gov

Media Contact...217 558 1536

Hot, humid and hazy -- Tracking showers and storms

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- It's sunny but you can hardly see the actual sun! Wildfire smoke has made its way back into the region, bringing air quality alerts with it. 

Sunday: Afternoon highs into the lower 90's. Mostly sunny but extremely hazy conditions this afternoon. A few showers and storms are moving in from the west to the east, eventually some of southern Illinois may see these. There is a chance that the stronger storms bring damaging winds, small hail and heavy rainfall. A few more chances for pop up showers and storms will remain going into the late evening and morning hours. 

Monday: Morning lows into the lower 70's with afternoon highs forecast to reach the upper 80's to lower 90's. A few scattered showers and storms will move through the region in the morning and afternoon. Some storms could bring damaging winds and small hail. 

Tuesday: Morning lows into the upper 60's and lower 70's. Afternoon highs are forecast to reach the mid and upper 80's. Showers and storms will be likely into the later afternoon.

Shower and storm chances look to remain in the forecast going through the rest of the week. 

