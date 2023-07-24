Hot & humid along with hit & miss storms this week

WSIL -- There are a few storms tracking across the region this morning with heavy rain, lightning, and occasional strong winds and hail. These storms are expected to fade by mid-morning, but a few more are possible later this afternoon.
Outside the small chance for a few afternoon thunderstorms, it will be hot and muggy with highs in the lower 90s and heat indices pushing into the mid 90s.
Storm chances will be possible Tuesday and Wednesday, but mainly the hit and miss pop up variety.
The heat dome will expand later this week, turning up the oven a notch with highs in the mid to upper 90s by Thursday and Friday. The mugginess will add to the heat with heat indices pushing over 100º.
This will be a long stretch of hot and humid weather with low to mid 90s possible through the entire 10 day forecast.