Hot, humid, & a few t-storms as a weak cold front approaches Wednesday

WSIL -- A Heat Advisory is in effect across the Missouri Bootheel and northwest Tennessee Wednesday as the heat index is likely to creep close to 105º in some areas.
The humidity will be notably higher across the region today as moisture pools ahead of an approaching cold front. Temperatures will likely peak in the mid 90s with the heat index in the 100-105º range.
A few scattered storms are expected to develop during the heat of the afternoon with hit & miss heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds.
The cold front brings slightly cooler, less humid air Thursday and Friday, but temperatures climb back into the upper 90s Saturday.
A more significant cold front arrives Sunday, finally ushering in a more substantial break from the heat next week.