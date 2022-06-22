 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Peak Heat Index Values of 100 to 105 Degrees Today...

Humidity levels will be noticeably higher today versus the past
few days. This humidity, combined with temperatures in the middle
to upper 90s, will result in peak heat index values of 100 to 105
degrees across the region late this morning into this afternoon.
Isolated to widely scattered thunderstorm development during the
afternoon will provide limited relief from the heat.

Those with outdoor activities planned this afternoon should
consider rescheduling them to the cooler early morning or evening
hours. If you must be outdoors in the heat, drink plenty of water
and take frequent breaks in an air conditioned environment.

Hot, humid, & a few t-storms as a weak cold front approaches Wednesday

  • 0
6_22 web 1.jpg
6_22 heat advisory.jpg

WSIL -- A Heat Advisory is in effect across the Missouri Bootheel and northwest Tennessee Wednesday as the heat index is likely to creep close to 105º in some areas.

6_22 today 1.jpg

The humidity will be notably higher across the region today as moisture pools ahead of an approaching cold front. Temperatures will likely peak in the mid 90s with the heat index in the 100-105º range.

6_22 rain.jpg

A few scattered storms are expected to develop during the heat of the afternoon with hit & miss heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds.

The cold front brings slightly cooler, less humid air Thursday and Friday, but temperatures climb back into the upper 90s Saturday.

6_22 temps 1.jpg

A more significant cold front arrives Sunday, finally ushering in a more substantial break from the heat next week.

 

Tags

Recommended for you