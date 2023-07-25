 Skip to main content
Hot, hot, hot... heat indices top 100º today

7_25 heat dome.jpg

WSIL -- The heat is on. The upper-level ridge will expand through the remainder of the week, sending the mercury soaring.

7_25 today temps.jpg

Today, temperatures will likely peak in the lower 90s across southern Illinois with mid 90s possible west of the Mississippi River. Factoring in the humidity, heat index values will likely top 100º in many areas.

7_25 temps hi.jpg

A weak disturbance tracking through the Midwest on Wednesday will bring a small chance for a few showers and additional cloudiness. Despite the added clouds, temperatures will likely still peak in the lower 90s with heat indices around 100º.

The hottest days of the week will be Thursday and Friday. A Heat Advisory will likely be needed. Temperatures look to warm near 100º with afternoon heat indices topping 105º.

