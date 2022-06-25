Hot and sunny Saturday -- Tracking chance of showers and storms Sunday

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) --
Saturday: Partly cloudy with sun. Hot, high: 97. low, 72. A chance of a stray shower into Southeast Missouri. After midnight, the chance of showers and storms increase.
Sunday: Early morning showers and storms possible. Mostly Cloudy. High: 84. Low: 63.
Monday: Mostly cloudy becoming partly cloudy through the afternoon. High:81. Low: 62.
Overall a calm and somewhat "cooler" week ahead of us. Overnight lows are forecast to stay into the lower to mid 60's and the high's ranging from the mid to upper 80's.
If you're looking for rain, it seems Sunday may be the day to get it. Staying dry over the next few days.