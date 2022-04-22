Hot and muggy Friday -- Warm dry and gusty Saturday

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL)-- Friday is forecast to be one of the warmest days of the week.
Friday morning temperatures were into the lower 60's along with matching dew points, making it humid and muggy.
Friday's high is forecast to reach into the lower 80's for most of the region. Winds from the south will continue to filter in warmer temperatures and make for a slight breeze, gusting at times over 20mph.
Friday evening temperatures are forecast to dip into the mid 60's with a light wind from the South.
Saturday's forecast high is expected to be into the lower 80's with an overnight low into the upper 60's.
Clouds will move through the morning and afternoon and should clear out.
Winds from the south, gusting at times up to 30mph.
By Sunday our next chances of rain begin early in the morning ahead of a weak cold front.
Sunday's high is forecast to reach into the lower to mid 70's with an overnight low into the mid 50's.
Thunderstorms are expected to move into the region by late afternoon and through early morning Monday.