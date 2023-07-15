 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT SUNDAY NIGHT...

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency forecasts Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups (USG) or higher Air Quality Index (AQI) for Saturday
July 15th and Sunday July 16th for all of Illinois.

Smoke from wildfires is expected to impact Illinois as soon as today
and is the main contributing factor for the poor AQI. Impacts on air
quality from the smoke may be shorter in duration in more southern
locations and in close proximity to storms. The unique and widespread
nature of this event prompted this extra NWS alert. AQI forecast
details and current levels can be found at AirNow.gov

USG - Active children and adults, especially people with pulmonary or
respiratory disease such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor
activity.

Residents are urged to reduce pollution levels. Tips on how you can
reduce your emissions and protect your health can be found at
www.airnow.gov

Media Contact...217 558 1536

Hot and humid weekend - Pop up showers continue

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Drying out and heating up after rounds of showers and storms this morning. Heat Index values will make temperatures perfect for water fun!

Saturday: Afternoon highs into the upper 80's and lower 90's. Dew points into the lower to mid 70's has temperatures feeling like the mid 90's. Winds from the NNW 10-15mph with gusts up to 20mph. A few pop-up showers and storms will be possible into the late evening hours. Clouds will clear and a calm evening is ahead.

Sunday: Morning lows are forecast to reach the lower 70's with afternoon highs expected to reach the mid 90's. Heat indices will feel near or above the triple digits. An Air Quality Alert remains in effect through Sunday. Be mindful of the heat and the air pollutants while outdoors. A few pop up showers will be possible.

Monday: Morning lows into the lower 70's with afternoon highs expected to reach the upper 80's to lower 90's. Humid conditions will continue through the afternoon with feels like temperatures scraping the mid and upper 90's. A few pop up showers and storms will be likely. 

More rain chances are in store as we slide into Tuesday and the midweek!

