Hot and humid weekend - Pop up showers continue

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Drying out and heating up after rounds of showers and storms this morning. Heat Index values will make temperatures perfect for water fun!
Saturday: Afternoon highs into the upper 80's and lower 90's. Dew points into the lower to mid 70's has temperatures feeling like the mid 90's. Winds from the NNW 10-15mph with gusts up to 20mph. A few pop-up showers and storms will be possible into the late evening hours. Clouds will clear and a calm evening is ahead.
Sunday: Morning lows are forecast to reach the lower 70's with afternoon highs expected to reach the mid 90's. Heat indices will feel near or above the triple digits. An Air Quality Alert remains in effect through Sunday. Be mindful of the heat and the air pollutants while outdoors. A few pop up showers will be possible.
Monday: Morning lows into the lower 70's with afternoon highs expected to reach the upper 80's to lower 90's. Humid conditions will continue through the afternoon with feels like temperatures scraping the mid and upper 90's. A few pop up showers and storms will be likely.
More rain chances are in store as we slide into Tuesday and the midweek!
