 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hot and humid - Dry conditions worsen

  • Updated
  • 0
slot0.jpg

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL)-- Though it's not as hot as the weekend, the start of the work week is still cooking! 

Tonight: Temperatures dipping back into the mid and upper 60's. Calm and clearing conditions. Winds becoming light from the NW 5-10mph. 

Tuesday: Morning lows into the upper and mid 60's with afternoon highs going into the upper 80's to lower 90's. Mostly sunny, a few passing clouds into the afternoon. Winds light from the NW 5-10mph, gusting up to 15mph at times.

Wednesday: Morning lows into the lower to mid 60's with afternoon highs going into the mid upper 80's. A few scattered showers and storms will be likely by morning and afternoon. Winds from the S 5-10mph. 

slot0.jpg
slot0.jpg
slot0.jpg
slot0.jpg

Looking at the late week, temperatures look to go back up into the upper 90's. There is a chance that we take aim for the triple digits, especially with the heat index values. 

Have outdoor plans? Don't forget to check out the Storm Track 3 App. 

It's FREE on Google Play and the Apple App Store. 

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Tags

Recommended for you