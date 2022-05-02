Honor Flight Guardians get prepared for upcoming flight

MARION, IL (WSIL) -- Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois is a step closer.
More than 60 volunteers met at the airport in Marion Saturday morning as organizers took them through expectations and preparations in caring for their veteran. Guardians are assigned to one or tow veterans during the trip to Washington D.C. Their job is to take care of the veterans so they can take in the sights built in their honor.
"It's his day, if he's emotional I'm emotional, whatever they want, we do for them, we take care of them. / I'm very honored I got asked to do this, I learned about it about three years ago but due to COVID, we couldn't do it, so now it's finally here, I'm excited." Jennifer Wedeking, Volunteer Guardian.
More than 80 veterans are scheduled for the upcoming flight on June 7th. The community is invited and encouraged to come out and welcome them as they return home from the trip.
For more information click here.