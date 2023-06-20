Homicide-suicide investigation in Eldorado

ELDORADO, Ill. -- Multiple agencies are investigating a homicide-suicide incident which occurred at a home in Eldorado.
The Saline County Coroner Jerry Watson tells News 3 this is now a homicide and suicide investigation after two people were found dead inside the home on Tuesday.
Watson also said the two were found in separate rooms after a relative discovered them. That person then called police to report it.
Authorities were on scene in Eldorado at the home near the intersection of Burnett and Benton Streets in the late morning and afternoon hours on Tuesday investigating the incident.
Watson also said the two were a male and a female and were discovered not breathing. Watson said the two did know each other but is unclear what the relation is at this time.
The cause of death and the identities of the individuals are not being released at this time. Watson did however tell us there were no weapons or blood.
Illinois State Police tell us they are assisting with the investigation which is handled by the Saline County Coroner's Office and the Eldorado Police Department.
Our crew on scene earlier said there was police tape up at the scene at the home.
We will pass along more information as it becomes available.