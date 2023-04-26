Higher Education and higher tree population - SIU continues Arbor Day tradition

CARBDONDALE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Gaining higher education and a higher tree population, Southern Illinois University has joined in for Arbor Day!
On Tuesday, students and staff with SIU planted Magnolia and Crab Apple trees as part of the Arbor Day Foundation program.
Each new tree that was planted is documented on the campuses online inventory where you can see all the information you need to know about the trees!
Volunteers have continued this tradition since it was first started in 2015 and is a great way to continue to show off the diversity on the SIU campus.
Each year, volunteers partake in planting day to meet the requirements of Tree Campus Higher Education with the Arbor Day Foundation Program.
You can learn more about the arboretum program at SIU by clicking here.