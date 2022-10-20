High fire threat Thursday, much warmer weather this weekend

WSIL -- A record breaking morning! Winds have gone calm in many locations overnight, allowing maximum cooling. Temperatures have dropped into the low to mid 20s in parts of the region.
A RED FLAG (FIRE WEATHER) WARNING is in effect Thursday afternoon. Low relative humidity, very dry soil and vegetation, and a southwest breeze will bring a high fire threat.
After a record mid-October cold spell, a big time warm up is expected over the next few days. This afternoon, temperatures will peak in the upper 60s. Tomorrow, mid to upper 70s are likely. By the weekend, high temperatures may top 80º.
The Storm Track 3 team is tracking another cold front early next week. There is still uncertainty with the exact timing of the front, but rain is likely beginning Monday afternoon and evening.