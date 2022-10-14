High fire threat Friday, more freezing temps next week

WSIL -- Bundle up, it's chilly this morning with temperatures in the mid 30s.
A Red Flag Warning is in effect Friday afternoon as low relative humidity and strong winds will bring a very high fire threat. Outdoor burning is discouraged.
Fire conditions will improve Saturday as relative humidity goes up and winds relax.
A cold front Saturday may bring a chance for a few showers and storms Saturday night, mainly near the KY/TN line. On Sunday, a secondary front will bring a few more showers and storms to parts of western Kentucky and the Missouri Bootheel. Rain is not anticipated farther north in southern Illinois.
A big blast of cold air is expected early next week. Freezing temperatures are likely Monday night and then again Tuesday night.