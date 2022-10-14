 Skip to main content
.Gusty west southwest winds, relative humidity dropping to around
20 percent, and dry fuels will result in critical fire danger
again today.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...

* Affected Area...In Illinois, Fire Weather Zones 075, 076, 077,
078, 080, 081, 082, 083, 084, 085, 086, 087, 088, 089, 090,
091, 092, 093 and 094. In Indiana, Fire Weather Zones 081,
082, 085, 086, 087 and 088. In Kentucky, Fire Weather Zones
001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008, 009, 010, 011, 012,
013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021 and 022. In
Missouri, Fire Weather Zones 076, 086, 087, 098, 100, 106,
107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112 and 114.

* WIND...West to southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts of 25 to
35 mph this afternoon.

* HUMIDITY...Around 15 to 25 percent.

* THUNDERSTORMS...No thunderstorms expected.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

High fire threat Friday, more freezing temps next week

WSIL -- Bundle up, it's chilly this morning with temperatures in the mid 30s.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect Friday afternoon as low relative humidity and strong winds will bring a very high fire threat. Outdoor burning is discouraged.

Fire conditions will improve Saturday as relative humidity goes up and winds relax.

A cold front Saturday may bring a chance for a few showers and storms Saturday night, mainly near the KY/TN line. On Sunday, a secondary front will bring a few more showers and storms to parts of western Kentucky and the Missouri Bootheel. Rain is not anticipated farther north in southern Illinois.

A big blast of cold air is expected early next week. Freezing temperatures are likely Monday night and then again Tuesday night.

