Helicopter crashes in Jefferson County, pilot injured

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. -- A pilot was injured after a helicopter crashed in Jefferson County on Tuesday.
Woodlawn Fire Protection District said at 8:38 a.m. Tuesday morning, crews with Woodlawn FPD and Jefferson County Fire Protection District had a report a crop duster that crashed.
Right after they received the report, dispatch from Jefferson County also launched Air Evac, Woodlawn FPD said.
As crews were responding, dispatch updated the crop duster that crashed to a a helicopter had crashed in a field.
As crews arrived, they found the helicopter upright in a corn field.
The pilot of the helicopter was able to get out from the crashed helicopter and made it to a road with minor injuries.
Air Evac was cancelled and fire crews checked on the pilot. Shortly after, Litton Ambulance personnel arrived on scene to check on the pilot.
A crew with Mt. Vernon Outland Airport responded to assist with further notifications for authorities with the crash.
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and airport personnel continued at the scene as fire crews went back into service.