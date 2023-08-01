Heavy rain & flash flooding threat Wednesday & Thursday

WSIL -- Storms are tracking across central Missouri this morning as the main storm track still remains just west of our region. A few showers are possible across southeast Missouri throughout the day, but elsewhere, southern Illinois and western Kentucky will largely stay dry through Tuesday.
Cloud cover will help keep temperatures cooler than average for the first part of August with highs in the mid 80s.
The flash flooding threat will increase tonight and into Wednesday morning. Showers and storms are expected to develop after midnight oriented from the northwest to the southeast. The heaviest rain is likely to fall near the Mississippi River where areas of southwest Illinois and southeast Missouri could receive 2-4" of rainfall. Localized higher amounts are possible.
Rain will likely taper off around midday for most. Wednesday afternoon will be cooler with highs only in the lower 80s.
Another round of storms will develop late Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. Once again oriented northwest to southeast, there is the potential for another round of heavy rain and flash flooding.