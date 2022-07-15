 Skip to main content
Heating back up, but rain looks likely Sunday

WSIL -- A little more humid this morning and temperatures are also a bit higher with most around 70º.

Clouds are expected to increase through the afternoon, but temperatures will be on the hot side with readings in the low 90s in southern Illinois and a few even into the mid 90s across much of southeast Missouri.

Saturday will also be a hot day with mid to upper 90s. Factor in added humidity and heat indices will push into the triple digits across much of southwest Illinois and southeast Missouri.

A few hit & miss storms are possible Saturday during the heat of the day, but as a disturbance tracks through the Midwest, Sunday will bring a good chance for widespread rain.

Heavy rain is possible, especially in areas storms track over the same areas multiple times.

