Heat turns up this weekend, a few strong storms possible Sunday

WSIL -- The pattern finally begins to change as an area of low pressure tracks up the East Coast. Winds will remain out of the north Friday afternoon, which will likely keep humidity below seasonal averages and temperatures running in the upper 80s.
By Saturday, winds turn more out of the south and west, pushing temperatures into the low to mid 90s. Humidity will gradually begin increasing by Saturday afternoon.
The first chance for a few storms will arrive late Saturday night and into early Sunday morning. Storms will develop across the Upper Midwest, tracking southward towards our region. There is a lot of uncertain how far south these storms will make it, but there is a chance a few make it into southern Illinois and southeast Missouri.
Assuming most areas miss out on the rain Sunday morning, temperatures are expected to soar into the mid to upper 90s by Sunday afternoon. Humidity will be the highest of the season so far, which could lead to heat indices in the upper 90s and lower 100s.
As a cold front moves across the region by Sunday evening, more storms are likely to develop. While there is still some uncertainty regarding the number of storms and the track, this will be the highest chance of rain in our immediate forecast. With the heat and humidity, any storms that develop could be very strong with heavy rain, vivid lightning, strong winds, and large hail.
Storms will quickly track south of the region Sunday night, ushering in slightly cooler air to start off the new work week.