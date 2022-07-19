Heat turning up again; hottest weather this weekend

WSIL -- A Heat Advisory is in effect Tuesday afternoon across southeast Missouri, far western Kentucky, and far southwest Illinois where the heat index is most likely to top 100º.
Sunshine will dominate the skies Tuesday, but light south winds will push the temperatures and the humidity higher.
Wednesday will be even hotter and the National Weather Service has expanded the Heat Advisory eastward to encompass the entire region Wednesday afternoon. High temperatures are likely to climb into the mid to upper 90s and the humidity will push heat indices as high as 110º.
A weak cold front will bring a wind shift Wednesday afternoon to the northwest and at least drop temperatures a few degrees Thursday.
It's not much relief and it's short-lived as brutal heat and humidity will return Friday and continue through the weekend. Daily temperatures will be near 100 and the heat index will be pushing well over 100º.
Rain chances will be very low, at least through the next five days.