...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values 105 to 110 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Heat turning up again; hottest weather this weekend

WSIL -- A Heat Advisory is in effect Tuesday afternoon across southeast Missouri, far western Kentucky, and far southwest Illinois where the heat index is most likely to top 100º.

Sunshine will dominate the skies Tuesday, but light south winds will push the temperatures and the humidity higher.

Wednesday will be even hotter and the National Weather Service has expanded the Heat Advisory eastward to encompass the entire region Wednesday afternoon. High temperatures are likely to climb into the mid to upper 90s and the humidity will push heat indices as high as 110º.

A weak cold front will bring a wind shift Wednesday afternoon to the northwest and at least drop temperatures a few degrees Thursday.

It's not much relief and it's short-lived as brutal heat and humidity will return Friday and continue through the weekend. Daily temperatures will be near 100 and the heat index will be pushing well over 100º.

Rain chances will be very low, at least through the next five days.

