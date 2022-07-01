 Skip to main content
Heat & humidity has returned, a few storms likely this weekend

WSIL -- Much warmer and more muggy as the heat and humidity have returned.

This afternoon will be a hot one! Temperatures will climb into the lower 90s and the humidity will push the heat index into the upper 90s.

A pop up storm or two is possible during the late afternoon and early evening Friday, but rain chances will generally hold off until the weekend.

As a cold front moves in from the north and stalls near our region, scattered storms will become more likely Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. The weekend is not likely a washout, but if you get caught in a storm, heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds will be possible.

The best rain chances each day will be during the heat of the afternoon with storms beginning to wane into the evening.

