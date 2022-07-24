 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 105 to 110 degrees expected.

* WHERE...Southeast Missouri, Western Kentucky, Southern
Illinois, and Southwestern Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Isolated thunderstorm activity this
afternoon may provide brief relief from the heat.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Heat continues to end the weekend -- Tracking showers and storms for the evening

  • 0
heat.jpg

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) --  Heat advisory's continue across the region, but you may want to get out the umbrella!

Sunday: A few passing clouds through the afternoon. A chance of showers and storms will be possible after 4pm and last through the evening. High:95 Low:74. Winds from the SSW will occasionally gust over 20mph.

Monday: Showers will continue into the early morning hours and throughout the afternoon. High: 86. Low: 72.

Tuesday: A chance of showers and storms will be possible throughout the afternoon and evening. High: 93. Low: 76.

Going through the rest of a the week it appears possible for showers and storms to continue. It depends on the heat as we go into the mid part of the work week. 