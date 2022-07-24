Heat continues to end the weekend -- Tracking showers and storms for the evening

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Heat advisory's continue across the region, but you may want to get out the umbrella!
Sunday: A few passing clouds through the afternoon. A chance of showers and storms will be possible after 4pm and last through the evening. High:95 Low:74. Winds from the SSW will occasionally gust over 20mph.
Monday: Showers will continue into the early morning hours and throughout the afternoon. High: 86. Low: 72.
Tuesday: A chance of showers and storms will be possible throughout the afternoon and evening. High: 93. Low: 76.
Going through the rest of a the week it appears possible for showers and storms to continue. It depends on the heat as we go into the mid part of the work week.