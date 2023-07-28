Heat continues through the weekend - Storm chances on the way

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Artist Glenn Frey wasn't kidding when they released "The Heat is On"! Temperatures continue to climb to the 90's.
An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for portions of southern Illinois, southeast Missouri and even parts of Indiana until 8PM tonight. Once that expires a Heat Advisory will likely take its place and go into effect immediately.
A Heat Advisory is in effect from now until 7pm Saturday evening. Temperatures through the weekend are forecast to reach the lower to mid 90's with a feels like temperature into the lower 100-105F range.
Friday evening: Temperatures in the lower to mid 90's will slowly dip back into the mid and upper 70's. When you walk out by 10pm you will still feel the humidity as dew points will still be into the lower to mid 70's.
Saturday: Morning lows will be into the lower to mid 70's. Afternoon highs are forecast to reach back into the lower to mid 90's. Clouds will increase through the afternoon along with the chance for isolated to scattered showers and storms. Though not a huge risk, the SPC has given our region a Level 1 out of 5 for a chance of strong to severe storms. Keep in mind, the wider the area in one color the larger the uncertainty, too. This means some of the region may or may not see any storms. If we do see storms fire up and become severe, they will bring damaging winds and small hail.
Sunday: Morning lows into the lower to mid 70's with afternoon highs forecast to reach the lower to mid 90s. Partly cloudy and hazy. A few isolated showers and storms will be possible into the later afternoon.
Going ahead to the next work week the temperatures don't look to budge. We are still stuck in what the nation knows as "the heat dome" which is essentially a high pressure staying down to the southern states and continuing to filter in hot air. Once that moves out we will have better chances of seeing some cooler weather move in.
Have plans that you want to stay in the know for?
Download the Storm Track 3 App. It's FREE on Google Play and the Apple App store.