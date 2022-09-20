 Skip to main content
Heat continues -- Calm evening ahead

hr1.jpg

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) - Summer in September? Mother Nature says yes! 

This evening the heat will slowly diminish only to return for Wednesday. 

Tonight: Clear, light winds. Low: 70. 

Wednesday: Clouds will begin building into the region. It's possible to see an isolated shower by late afternoon. High: 95. Low: 63.

Thursday: A bit of a change today! Temperatures will be a lot cooler compared to the few days of 90's. High: 75. Low: 47. A few showers are to be expected in the early morning and afternoon hours. 

r 1.jpg

It will be a cool start to Friday morning, most areas hitting the upper 40's and lower 50's; Feeling more fall-like. 

7 day.jpg

