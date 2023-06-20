 Skip to main content
Heat and humidity gets cranked up -- Isolated shower chances continue

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- More sunshine, heat and humidity have come back to the region. A few showers and storms continue to linger through the evening. 

Tuesday evening: A calm evening ahead, a few passing isolated showers and storms. Temperatures staying into the mid and upper 60's.

Wednesday: Morning lows into the mid and upper 60's with afternoon highs climbing into the lower to mid 80's. Partly cloudy sky with isolated pop-up showers and storms. Winds ENE 10-15mph with gusts up to 20mph at times. 

Thursday: Morning lows into the lower to mid 60's with afternoon highs forecast to reach the lower to mid 80's. A few isolated to scattered showers and storms will be probable later into the afternoon. Winds NNE 5-10mph. 

Looking ahead towards the weekend, more heat and humidity will return. 

