...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Peak heat index values from 105 to 110 degrees this
afternoon.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 9 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Heat Advisory in effect Wednesday as heat index approaches 110º

WSIL -- A Heat Advisory is in effect Wednesday afternoon across southern Illinois, southeast Missouri, and western Kentucky. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect in the Missouri Bootheel and northwest Tennessee.

As a weak cold front approaches from the north, moisture will pool ahead of the boundary, sending heat and humidity skyrocketing.

This afternoon, temperatures will be in the upper 90s, but the heat index will approach 110º. These are dangerous levels of heat, so take extra caution by getting outside work done during the early part of the day and check on elderly neighbors and family.

Late this afternoon, there is a chance for a pop up storm or two, primarily along and south of the Ohio River.

Thursday will not be quite as hot, but extreme heat and humidity return Friday and will stick around through the weekend.

