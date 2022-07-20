Heat Advisory in effect Wednesday as heat index approaches 110º

WSIL -- A Heat Advisory is in effect Wednesday afternoon across southern Illinois, southeast Missouri, and western Kentucky. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect in the Missouri Bootheel and northwest Tennessee.
As a weak cold front approaches from the north, moisture will pool ahead of the boundary, sending heat and humidity skyrocketing.
This afternoon, temperatures will be in the upper 90s, but the heat index will approach 110º. These are dangerous levels of heat, so take extra caution by getting outside work done during the early part of the day and check on elderly neighbors and family.
Late this afternoon, there is a chance for a pop up storm or two, primarily along and south of the Ohio River.
Thursday will not be quite as hot, but extreme heat and humidity return Friday and will stick around through the weekend.