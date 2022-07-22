 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 105 expected today and 105 to 110
on Saturday and Sunday.

* WHERE...Johnson, Franklin, Williamson and Jefferson Counties.

* WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Heat Advisory in effect as heat indices top 100º (again)

  • Updated
  • 0
7_22 HI.jpg
7_22 heat advisory.jpg

WSIL -- A Heat Advisory is in effect beginning Friday at 12 p.m. and ending at 8 p.m. Sunday as more extreme heat and humidity is expected.

7_22 today 1.jpg

Temperatures Friday afternoon will climb into the upper 90s areawide. Southern Illinois and southeast Missouri will see the highest humidity levels today, likely taking the heat index to around 105º. Slightly drier air mixing down will mean it will be slightly less humid in western Kentucky.

Rain chances will be low Friday afternoon, but a pop up shower or storm can't entirely be ruled out, especially for areas along Highway 67 in southeast Missouri.

7_22 temp HI.jpg

Even hotter weather is expected Saturday and Sunday with temperatures near 100º and heat indices up to 110º. This can be a dangerous combination, especially for elderly who may not have air conditioning.

7_22 rain.jpg

A cold front moving in from the north will bring increasing rain chances late Sunday night and into Monday. Next week looks more active and quite a bit cooler.

Tags

Recommended for you