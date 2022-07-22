Heat Advisory in effect as heat indices top 100º (again)

WSIL -- A Heat Advisory is in effect beginning Friday at 12 p.m. and ending at 8 p.m. Sunday as more extreme heat and humidity is expected.
Temperatures Friday afternoon will climb into the upper 90s areawide. Southern Illinois and southeast Missouri will see the highest humidity levels today, likely taking the heat index to around 105º. Slightly drier air mixing down will mean it will be slightly less humid in western Kentucky.
Rain chances will be low Friday afternoon, but a pop up shower or storm can't entirely be ruled out, especially for areas along Highway 67 in southeast Missouri.
Even hotter weather is expected Saturday and Sunday with temperatures near 100º and heat indices up to 110º. This can be a dangerous combination, especially for elderly who may not have air conditioning.
A cold front moving in from the north will bring increasing rain chances late Sunday night and into Monday. Next week looks more active and quite a bit cooler.