Heat Advisory goes into effect Wednesday; heat indices 100-110º through Saturday

WSIL -- A Heat Advisory will go into effect at 11 a.m. Wednesday and run through Saturday.
A few hit and miss light showers are possible this morning, but it will not amount to much measurable rain. In fact, it likely will just add to the mugginess once the sun gets higher in the sky.
Despite a lot of cloud cover today, temperatures will still warm into the lower 90s with heat indices commonly over 100º.
Thursday, Friday, and Saturday will be scorching days with afternoon temperatures approaching 100º and heat index values near 110º. This combination of heat and humidity can add a lot of strain on the body, especially those who may be a little older.
There will be a weak cold front that moves south Saturday night, but it only drops temperatures back into the low to mid 90s Sunday and Monday.
Next week, the heat dome expands once again with highs back in the upper 90s Tuesday and Wednesday.