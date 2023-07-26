 Skip to main content
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING
TO 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 115 expected. Sustained southwest winds
in excess of 15 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southeastern MO, southern IL, and
southwestern IN.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 6 PM today for the Lake Wind Advisory. From
11 AM this morning to 7 PM Saturday for the Heat Advisory.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur. Boating on area lakes may be more
challenging due to gusty southwest winds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

A Lake Wind Advisory indicates that winds will cause rough chop
on area lakes. Small boats will be especially prone to capsizing.

&&

Heat Advisory goes into effect Wednesday; heat indices 100-110º through Saturday

  • Updated
  • 0
7_26 record lows.jpg

WSIL -- A Heat Advisory will go into effect at 11 a.m. Wednesday and run through Saturday.

7_26 today 4.jpg

A few hit and miss light showers are possible this morning, but it will not amount to much measurable rain. In fact, it likely will just add to the mugginess once the sun gets higher in the sky.

Despite a lot of cloud cover today, temperatures will still warm into the lower 90s with heat indices commonly over 100º.

7_26 temps hi.jpg

Thursday, Friday, and Saturday will be scorching days with afternoon temperatures approaching 100º and heat index values near 110º. This combination of heat and humidity can add a lot of strain on the body, especially those who may be a little older.

There will be a weak cold front that moves south Saturday night, but it only drops temperatures back into the low to mid 90s Sunday and Monday.

Next week, the heat dome expands once again with highs back in the upper 90s Tuesday and Wednesday.

