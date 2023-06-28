Heat Advisory goes into effect Thursday as 100º+ heat arrives

WSIL -- An Air Quality Alert is in effect for southern Illinois until Wednesday night as Canadian wildfire smoke will reduce visibility and lead to an increased risk for sensitive populations.
An isolated shower or two is possible, mainly this morning for parts of southeast Missouri.
Outside the small rain chances, temperatures will once again peak in the lower 90s today with a notable increase in humidity.
A Heat Advisory will go into effect Thursday morning and continue until Friday evening.
Thursday and Friday afternoons, high temperatures will peak between 100-103º across southern Illinois and western Kentucky. Temperatures could be even hotter in southeast Missouri with localized readings topping 105º. Factoring in the humidity, heat indices will likely range from 105-115º.
Heat will likely stick around into the weekend with highs in the upper 90s likely Saturday afternoon and heat indices around 105º.
Storm chances will remain tricky through Saturday. In this pattern, there is a tendency for storms to develop on the northeast side of large heat domes, so we will leave the chance for a few storms in the forecast each day.
Better rain chances will arrive Saturday evening as the heat dome breaks down and slightly cooler air moves back in.