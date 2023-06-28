Heat Advisory goes into effect Thursday as 100º+ heat arrives

 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY TO 8 PM CDT
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions, with peak heat index values
from 105 to 110 possible both Thursday and Friday.

* WHERE...Southeast Missouri, portions of southern Illinois
southwest of a Harrisburg to Mount Vernon line, and portions
of western Kentucky from Madisonville south and west.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This system is tied to the broad area of
record breaking heat that has been occurring across parts of
Texas. As it moves this way, it will bring the potential for
triple digit highs both Thursday and Friday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is
expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity
will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are
possible. Drink plenty of fluids...stay in an air-conditioned
room...stay out of the sun...and check up on relatives and
neighbors.

Take extra precautions...if you work or spend time outside.
When possible...reschedule strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when
possible and drink plenty of water.

To reduce risk during outdoor work...the occupational safety
and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest
breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome
by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat
stroke is an emergency...call 9 1 1.

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS...

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency in Springfield,
Illinois, has called for an Air Quality Action Day for high levels
of Fine Particles PM 2.5 in the air from now through midnight CDT
tonight for all of southern Illinois.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT tonight.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
the impact of Particulates on their health:

* Avoid burning wood in fireplaces or wood fired boilers
* Reduce activity time outdoors to reduce unhealthy exposure
to fine particulates and avoid exercising near busy roads
* Avoid using gasoline powered lawn equipment or recreational
vehicles
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 10 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Particulates PM 2.5 are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with
heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy
work outdoors.

Heat Advisory goes into effect Thursday as 100º+ heat arrives

  Updated
WSIL -- An Air Quality Alert is in effect for southern Illinois until Wednesday night as Canadian wildfire smoke will reduce visibility and lead to an increased risk for sensitive populations.

An isolated shower or two is possible, mainly this morning for parts of southeast Missouri.

Outside the small rain chances, temperatures will once again peak in the lower 90s today with a notable increase in humidity.

A Heat Advisory will go into effect Thursday morning and continue until Friday evening.

Thursday and Friday afternoons, high temperatures will peak between 100-103º across southern Illinois and western Kentucky. Temperatures could be even hotter in southeast Missouri with localized readings topping 105º. Factoring in the humidity, heat indices will likely range from 105-115º.

Heat will likely stick around into the weekend with highs in the upper 90s likely Saturday afternoon and heat indices around 105º.

Storm chances will remain tricky through Saturday. In this pattern, there is a tendency for storms to develop on the northeast side of large heat domes, so we will leave the chance for a few storms in the forecast each day.

Better rain chances will arrive Saturday evening as the heat dome breaks down and slightly cooler air moves back in.

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.