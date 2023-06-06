Hazy skies again Tuesday with thick Canadian wildfire smoke

WSIL -- A little cool this morning with temperatures dipping into the lower 50s overnight, a result of dry air in place.
While there will not be a lot of clouds today, but the sky will be very hazy with more smoke tracking into the Midwest from Canadian wildfires. The smoke will be thick enough that you may even smell it Tuesday.
A weak cold front will approach the region Wednesday, bringing a chance for a few hit & miss showers. Severe storms are unlikely, but lightning and thunder are possible.
Cooler air will settle into the region on Thursday and Friday morning morning temperatures back into the lower 50s once again and highs in the low to mid 80s.
Warmer and more humid air quickly moves back in to start the weekend with highs in the upper 80s Saturday afternoon.
Another cold front will bring a good chance for widespread rain late Saturday night and into Sunday. This is the first chance for widespread beneficial rain in more than two weeks for some.