Happy November! The coldest week of the season (so far) is on tap

WSIL -- A cold morning, but it's just the start of what will be the coldest week of the season so far.
A little early morning sunshine will quickly be covered up by clouds, making for a chilly afternoon with temperatures only topping off in the lower 50s.
By this evening, a few light showers are expected to move in from the west. Rain will stick around into the early morning hours Tuesday, but amounts will be less than 0.25" for most.
Even colder air then will spill in for the second half of the week. This will bring a good chance for frost Wednesday morning, then freezing temperatures Thursday and Friday mornings.