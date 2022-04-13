 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...These strong south winds will be expected
even away from any shower and thunderstorm activity that will
be occurring today.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Hail, damaging winds, & a few tornadoes possible Wednesday afternoon with severe storms

WSIL -- There is a significant threat for severe storms Wednesday afternoon. Damaging winds, hail, and a few tornadoes are possible.

Ahead of strong storms, showers and occasional rumbles of thunder are possible during the morning. Strong winds from the south are also likely and may gust over 40 miles per hour at times.

The risk for severe storms will go up as a line of storms approaches from the west by mid afternoon. This line will sweep across the entire region through late afternoon and early evening.

The strongest storms may produce winds over 70 miles per hour, hail larger than golf ball, and tornadoes. A few tornadoes could be strong.

It is highly recommended to know where you would seek shelter in the case of a warning.

- Basement or storm shelter

- Interior room with no windows on the lowest floor or a structure

- Mobile homes and manufactured homes are not safe and should not be used to shelter from severe storms

Have multiple ways to receive warnings and have your cell phone charged.

By tonight, storms will exit eastward and much colder weather will move in. By Thursday morning, temperatures will be in the upper 30s.

