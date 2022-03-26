Gusty and Sunny Saturday -- Cold Sunday morning

CARTERVILLE, IL ( WSIL) -- Saturday morning temperatures stayed in the lower 40's.
Saturday is bringing back the warmer temperatures and more sun!
Saturday's high is forecast to be into the mid 50's with an overnight low into the lower 20's.
By Sunday morning, the drop in temperatures leaves room for frost on elevated surfaces. Sunday's forecast high is expected to be in the mid 40's with an overnight low into the mid 30's.
Sunday is forecast to be mostly cloudy.
Monday's forecast high is expected to rise into the mid 50's with a mostly cloudy sky.
An overnight low into the lower 40's is to be expected.
Looking ahead, the end of March looks to bring warmer temperatures as well as the chance for storms to move through for the mid half of the next work week.
To stay up to date, you can download the Storm Track 3 App.