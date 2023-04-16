Gusty and overcast today -- Warm up by next week

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Much cooler today compared to yesterday! Hold onto your hats, it's going to be a breezy end to the weekend and to start your next work week.
Sunday: Morning lows into the lower and mid 40's with winds from the west gusting over 20mph at times certainly makes it feel much colder outside! It's a day you won't want to leave the house or the office without at least a warmer jacket.
Afternoon highs are forecast to stay into the mid 40's and overcast through the evening. Winds could gust more than 25mph through the day and evening.
Monday: Another windy day ahead, but more sun!
Morning lows are forecast to be into the upper 30's and lower 40's with clouds beginning to clear from the evening before. Afternoon highs are forecast to reach the lower to mid 60's and mostly sunny. Winds from the west will occasionally gust more than 30mph, again making temperature highs of 60's feel slightly cooler.
By the evening hours, winds should die down.
Tuesday: More sun in the forecast! Morning lows are forecast to be into the lower to mid 40's, winds from the southwest could occasionally gust more than 20mph. By the afternoon, temperatures are forecast to rise into the lower to mid 70's.
Going into the evening hours you will notice it is much warmer than the previous two nights with Wednesday morning lows into the lower to mid 50's.
We are watching a fairly windy week ahead and another potential rain-maker on the way for later in the week.