Group attempting world record traveling down Mississippi River

PARK RAPIDS, MN -- A team of men are attempting to set a Guinness World Record in traveling down the Mississippi River as fast as possible.
The team launched in the water at the Mississippi headwaters at Itasca State Park in northern Minnesota on May 7th.
As of 11:15 a.m. on Thursday, May 18th, the team was just north of Hannibal, Missouri, traveling at a speed of 6.27 mph.
The team consists of Scott Miller, Paul Cox, Wally Werderich, Judson Steinback and back-up paddler Joe Mann.
The trip is a total of 2,296 miles down the Mississippi River to mile zero in the Gulf of Mexico.
The previous Guinness World Record is held by KJ Millhone, Casey Millhone, Rod Price, and Bobby Johnson from April 22, 2021 to May 10, 2021 with a time spent 17 days: 19 hours: 46 minutes.
