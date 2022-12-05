Grey skies & multiple chances for rain this week

WSIL -- Tracking an active weather week. A stalled cold front and a series of disturbances tracking through the Midwest will bring multiple waves of showers.
This morning, a few areas of patchy drizzle are possible, but any rain will be very light.
By this afternoon, a few showers are possible, primarily in western Kentucky and northwest Tennessee. A lot of dry time is expected today, but skies will remain grey and temperatures cool with highs only in the upper 40s.
A disturbance will approach from the west Tuesday, increasing showers, especially in the afternoon.
By Wednesday, the front will sag south, setting up near the Kentucky/Tennessee state line. This will focus the rain a little farther south Wednesday. Some could be heavy.
On Thursday, another disturbance will approach from the west. This will bring the front north and bring the best chance for widespread rain this week.
Rainfall amounts will range from under 1" along the I-64 corridor, to more than 2" across much of western Kentucky.